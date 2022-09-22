Should Mavs' Luka Doncic Take Break From International Play?

EuroBasket 2022 was a lot of fun, to say the least, but the tournament ended with Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team not even making the medal round. Given the wear and tear Doncic has gone through over the last two summers, should he consider sitting out international play next time around to avoid burnout with the Dallas Mavericks? The Mavs Outsiders crew discusses that and much, much more on today's episode.

Spain ultimately came out on top with a big win over France in the EuroBasket Final. Juancho Hernangomez, also known as Bo Cruz from the Netflix hit "Hustle," proceeded to go off in the EuroBasket Final, which landed him the MVP award for the match. To tie a bow on the fairytale story, Willy Hernangomez won the EuroBasket MVP (handed to him by Mavs and German legend Dirk Nowitzki). Bibs and Reese give their takes on what the witnessed during an incredibly entertaining EuroBasket run.

As a fun side note, Willy wore No. 14 (Dirk's number in international play which was retired by Germany to kick off EuroBasket play) and Juancho wore No. 41 (Dirk's NBA number of course) which made this tournament in Germany that much more special. I believe Germany had to get FIBA to break their rules to allow them to retire Dirk's number.

Willy and Juancho are already NBA players and will look to build on the success from EuroBasket, but there were plenty of other players without NBA contracts who were looking to impress teams. In this episode, the guys discussed five players who should make their way to the league at some point. Could any of them end up in Dallas?

Sticking with the Eurobasket theme, Bibs and Reese then talked about Luka Doncic. Doncic took a beating at Eurobasket and barely made it through their last game (an embarrassing loss to Poland). There was talk on Twitter about whether or not Luka should even be playing in these games. Bibs and Reese weigh in on this topic.

00:00 - 14:12 Intros and Life Talk

17:00 - 43:25 EuroBasket Standouts

48:50 - 1:05:20 Luka Playing for Slovenia

Enjoy!

