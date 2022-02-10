Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

ESPN’s Jazz-Warriors Broadcast to Make History as NBA’s First All-Women Crew

For the first time in NBA history, the Warriors vs. Jazz NBA broadcast on Wednesday night will be led only by women on-air and behind the scenes.

The ESPN broadcast, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, will feature Beth Mowins as the play-by-play announcer, Doris Burke as the color analyst and Lisa Salters as the on-court reporter. 

There will be a total of 33 women on staff working the game, either on-site in Salt Lake City or in the ESPN control room back in Bristol, CT.

Mowins spoke on the Jazz’s Roundball Roundup podcast on Wednesday about what being apart of this broadcast means to her.

“There are a lot of women that have been around the NBA and have been working a long time at ESPN that have earned the opportunity to work on telecasts like this,” Mowins said. “I think what’s unique is they just decided, ‘Hey let’s get all the women that we have on the NBA together in the same building and on the same night.’ To have the chance to work the game is pretty special.”

SI Recommends

Wednesday’s game marks the first time Mowins, Burke and Salters have worked as a team, but it won’t be any of their first times covering an NBA game. 

Mowins already made NBA history this season when she became the first woman to call an ESPN NBA game back in December. Her historic announcing gigs don’t just end with the NBA—Mowins was also the first female play-by-play announcer for a nationally-televised NFL game back in 2017.

Burke has covered basketball for nearly three decades, but ESPN promoted her to the title of national NBA game analyst back in 2017. Since then, she became the first woman to provide analysis for the NBA Finals when she did so for ESPN Radio in 2020.

Salters is most known for her NFL sideline reporting on Monday Night Football, but she also regularly reports on the court during the NBA Finals. 

More NBA coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

Peyton Manning
Play
NFL

Peyton and Eli to Continue ‘ManningCast’ With Extension at ESPN

ESPN announced an extension to continue the alternative Monday Night football broadcast through 2024, as well as an expansion into other sports.

Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States forward Tobin Heath (7) joins forward Megan Rapinoe (15) after she scored a goal against South Korea in the second half of an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field.
Soccer

USWNT Stars: USSF ‘Stood By As Abuse Continued’

Christen Press, Crystal Dunn, Tobin Heath and several other notable USWNT players all signed the letter.

C.J. Uzomah walks onto the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally,
NFL

Zac Taylor ‘Optimistic’ About C.J. Uzomah Ahead of Super Bowl

The Bengals tight end sprained his MCL in the AFC championship game but could return for Sunday’s matchup.

super-bowl-i
NFL

The Super Bowl Returns to Greater Los Angeles

For the first time since 1993, the Super Bowl comes back to where it all started.

Member Exclusive
nfl-brian-flores-mailbag-coach-again
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Will Brian Flores Coach in the NFL Again?

What’s next for the former Dolphins coach as his litigation plays out. Plus, Russell Wilson’s 2022 home, the likely top-five picks and more.

Colorado State forward David Roddy
College Basketball

Body of a Lineman, Game of a PG: The Brilliant David Roddy

Colorado State fought hard to recruit a player many were unsure of what to do with. It’s more than paid off.

NFL logo
NFL

NFL to Play a Regular-Season Game in Germany Next Year

The league is heading to Munich next season.

Oct 23, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain is interviewed after the qualifying session for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Lando Norris to Stay With McLaren Through 2025 With New Extension

This new contract keeps Norris two seasons past teammate Daniel Ricciardo, whose current deal is through the 2023 campaign.