Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving ‘Has Every Intention’ of Playing for Nets: Truth or Leverage Play?

Although Kevin Durant approached the Brooklyn Nets front office about wanting to be traded, Kyrie Irving is reportedly content with playing out the last year of his contract.

The NBA world was shook when Kevin Durant made his trade request to the Brooklyn Nets. That happened after Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract, and it fueled speculation that Irving actually wanted to end up with the Los Angeles Lakers, but didn’t want to do so at the expense of about $30 million.

Now, according to a report from the New York Post, Irving “has had every intention of playing for the Nets — with or without Durant.”

Whether that’s the whole truth or not remains to be seen, but it feels much more likely that this is merely a leverage play on Brooklyn’s end. Before Irving opted in, a handful of teams were reportedly interested in doing a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn for him, but nothing ever materialized.

After Irving’s opt in, three teams — the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers — were reported as having interest in a trade for Irving on an expiring contract. The Mavs and Sixers were quick to push back on those reports, though, which leads us to believe this is just about Brooklyn seeing how much it can squeeze out of a borderline desperate Lakers team.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Play

Deandre Ayton Signs $133 Million Pacers Offer Sheet; Will Suns Match?

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
416BEEA2-0423-4AD9-8687-2D4E9C52FF86
Play

Why A.J. Lawson Should Recieve Two-Way Contract from Mavs

The Mavs need to invest in younger players with their two-way contracts … something they haven’t done over the last few years.

By Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
3 hours ago
8991FF5F-85EF-49EC-BFCE-F123679CA86B
Play

Mavs Should Pursue Conley, Draft Pick in 3-Way Mitchell Trade with Jazz, Knicks

This could be the move that helps the Mavs in the immediate future and beyond.

By Dalton Trigg5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The Nets would probably love to trade Irving to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook — who is also on an expiring deal — and a couple of future first-round draft picks, but L.A. can’t afford to sell off the rest of their future for a risky player who could walk for nothing next summer. Given that LeBron James is 37 years old, he could probably care less about those future picks, but the Lakers have to start thinking about life after the LeBron era at some point.

Given that the Mavs lost their second-best player in Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency, one would naturally think they’d have some interest in taking a chance on Irving if the price low enough … but giving up future draft capital is something Dallas definitely won’t do when it comes to any potential Irving deals.

How cheap are we talking? Probably ‘Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans straight up for Irving’ kind of cheap. And at that point, it might make more sense for the Nets to just let things play out next season and hope for the best.

So does Kyrie really intend to play out this upcoming season in Brooklyn? Leverage play or not, he might not have any other choice.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
News

Deandre Ayton Signs $133 Million Pacers Offer Sheet; Will Suns Match?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff3 hours ago
416BEEA2-0423-4AD9-8687-2D4E9C52FF86
News

Why A.J. Lawson Should Recieve Two-Way Contract from Mavs

By Dalton Trigg3 hours ago
8991FF5F-85EF-49EC-BFCE-F123679CA86B
News

Mavs Should Pursue Conley, Draft Pick in 3-Way Mitchell Trade with Jazz, Knicks

By Dalton Trigg5 hours ago
hardy 3
News

Ready to Fight? Mavs vs. Bucks Summer League GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus9 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Knicks in Mitchell Trade Talks with Jazz After Signing Brunson Away from Mavs

By Dalton Trigg17 hours ago
Luka Dragic
News

Underselling Goran Dragic: Mavs Pitch Shows Lack of Roster Awareness

By DW SchabbingJul 13, 2022
dragic doncic close
News

'I'm Not Just a Cheerleader': Goran Dragic Reveals Why He Turned Down Luka Doncic's Mavs

By Mike FisherJul 13, 2022
FDB4CDBD-A29A-4DCA-8766-D22EB955F518
News

Summer League: Suns Get ‘Game 7 Revenge’ vs. Mavericks

By DW SchabbingJul 13, 2022