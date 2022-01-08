Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas at Houston

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com throughout the night for live updates of the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Houston Rockets.

The Dallas Mavericks face a the lottery-bound Houston Rockets on Friday night in search of their fifth win in a row. Playing at the Toyota Center against a young-and-shaky Houston squad, Dallas isn't exactly up against the ropes, but crazier things have happened in the NBA.

While the Mavericks have the better team at the moment, it's possible that Friday night's contest could be nail-biter. With Luka Doncic listed as doubtful due to an ankle sprain, and Kristaps Porzingis on the COVID list, the Mavs don't have any stars left on the roster to make this game a no-brainer… but they do have Jalen Brunson, who has played extremely well when Doncic doesn’t suit up.

In addition to their star players, the Mavs are also without head coach Jason Kidd tonight, who joined the COVID list earlier today.

Perhaps the Mavericks' elite defense can make up for their lack of star power tonight. Coming off a game where Dallas held MVP candidate Stephen Curry to an abysmal 5-of-24 shooting, the Rockets don't pose the same threat as the best team in the NBA.

Despite missing the offensive juggernaut that is Doncic for this game, Brunson, who is in a contract year, has a chance to shine as the guy yet again. He’s averaging a career-high 16 points and five assists. Brunson helped the Mavs stay afloat with a 5-5 record in Doncic’s last 10-game absence.

Facing a team with nothing to lose makes for an intriguing contest. While holding the third-highest pace in the league, the Rockets also have the highest turnover percentage. Without a veteran presence handling the ball, Houston isn’t able to take care of the ball in the same way Dallas can. The Rockets' young core is eager, but not efficient.

