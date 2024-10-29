3 Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks are on the second leg of their back-to-back, as they were on their home floor for a matchup against the Utah Jazz just last night. This time around, they're hitting the road for a Western Conference Finals rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Against the Jazz, Luka Doncic struggled mightily, converting on just five of his 22 shots for 15 points, though he added nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. The Mavericks came away with a 110-102 victory over the Jazz.
Now, they take on the Timberwolves, who they defeated to reach the NBA Finals a season ago. This time around, Dallas is a 5.5-point underdog.
Three prop bets for Mavericks at Timberwolves
Dereck Lively over 7.5 rebounds (-136)
The second-year Mavericks center might be coming off the bench, but he's played 25.3 minutes per game in three appearances. He's also covered this prop in two of those three games, notching 11 rebounds in his first two games played. With the Timberwolves being a bigger team, Lively will be in the paint more frequently and be available for some big rebounds.
Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (-108)
At this point, Doncic has failed to cover his points spread twice in three games. However, he's going to impact the game in every way, whether it be scoring, passing or rebounding. With his offense not being fully in form yet, he's still going to set his teammates up well with his on-ball gravity, and he should be able to tally his highest assist total of the season by relying on his teammates to pick up on his slack.
Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points (-122)
Playing just under 40 minutes per contest, Edwards has covered this prop in two of his three games played this season. With their new-look squad, the Timberwolves superstar is going to be relied on heavily to go out there and make plays. He's shooting 3-pointers with improved volume, and, should he get continue to get going, he will very easily clear this prop.
