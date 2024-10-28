3 Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks, after a 1-1 start to their season, are taking on the Utah Jazz on their home floor searching to bounce back after a loss to the Phoenix Suns. They're steep favorites over the Jazz as 12.5-point favorites.
Evidently, the Mavericks are a contending team taking on a rebuilding team with a day of rest under their belt. Dallas should be able to take down the Jazz quite easily as they could use a big offensive game to get back on track.
Utah is 0-2 and has allowed plenty of points in their two losses, whereas the Mavericks struggled to match the Suns' offensive production in their most recent contest.
Three prop bets for Mavericks at Suns
Luka Doncic over 29.5 points (-118)
The Mavericks superstar and franchise player puts points on the board. It's what he's done since entering the league. Against Phoenix, he scored 40 points while shooting the ball 25 times. He's going to shoot a similar amount of shots while continuing to get to the free throw line at an efficient rate, which will allow him to crush this point total.
Klay Thompson over 3.5 3-pointers (-132)
The best part of Thompson's addition is the quality of 3-point attempts he's getting at volume. During his time in the Bay Area, he relied on chemistry with his teammates and in-rhythm, tough shots to get his points. In Dallas, he's getting crystal clear shot attempts from beyond the arc. He made six 3-pointers in his debut and five in his second game. That trend will continue with the volume at which he's shooting the ball.
Lauri Markkanen over 7.5 rebounds (-102)
Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has covered this prop in his first two games. The Mavericks have been narrowly out-rebounded in their two games this season. Against the Suns, Durant -- a forward -- pulled down nine rebounds to complement his center. Expect Markkanen to play a similar role alongside Walker Kessler.
