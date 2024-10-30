Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic Suffers Injury Scare in Mavericks-Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks nearly saw Luka Doncic exit the game for good.

Feb 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) leaves the game after he appears to suffer a leg injury as he battles for the loose ball with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are in Minneapolis for a Western Conference Finals rematch -- a series in which saw the Mavericks advance to the NBA Finals.

While the Mavericks are leading a tightly-contested game on the road, it didn't come without a scare. In the first half, in which Dallas held a 61-59 lead over the Timberwolves, Doncic had to leave the game for the locker room, holding on to his right hamstring struggling to walk.

After the break, Doncic returned to the court with his team. He isn't walking well as the injury is obviously still bothering him, but he's giving it a go.

Given the circumstances of it being an early regular season game, there is no reason for Doncic to risk a long-term hamstring injury, but he has a competitive spirit and doesn't want to be sidelined.

Midway through the third quarter, Doncic has scored 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting as he's struggling offensively for the second night in a row. He's 0-of-4 from 3-point land, though he's provided six rebounds and eight assists for his team.

As the game rolls on, Doncic seems to be moving better and better. The club will hold their breath as it pertains to his health.

