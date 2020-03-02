Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Here's How Playoffs-Bound Mavs Can Climb From Seventh in The NBA West

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavericks are three-fourths of a way through an NBA season that has thus far been packed with positive revelations, topped off as we start this week with the fact that at 37-24, the Mavs are currently in seventh place in the NBA Western Conference.

That, of course, means they are essentially playoff-bound. And if we reflect on the last half-decade of Dallas Basketball, that's no small feat.

But what might await them, if they are as good as they've convinced themselves that they are, is a distaste for settling for "good enough.''

What if the seventh-place Mavs climb from that perch?

With 20 games left (starting tonight at Chicago, GAMEDAY here), the Mavs as we begin the final quarter of the 201-20 season are but a half-game back of Oklahoma City for sixth in the West.

They are just one game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 5 seed.

They are just three games back of the Houston Rockets for the fourth seed.

The No. 1 team in the West is the Los Angeles Lakers with 46 wins. Th Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are jousting for the No. 2 slot with 41 victories each. Those three teams - or at least certainly the Lakers and the Clippers, with no disrespect to Denver - are worth noting because their presence up top makes the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds rather unappealing, as two teams finishing there will get first-round meetings with the powerhouses from L.A.

So inching up from the No. 7 slot might allow Dallas to avoid that pair in Round 1. Inching up even more might even an even more favorable first-round matchup.

Dallas, as a bottom-half seed, would, of course, be an underdog in a series against a top-four seed. And a series against Houston or Utah would be no picnic. 

But there is some level of "destiny control'' for the Mavs in the aspiration to rise from No. 7. Here's why:

Yes, the Mavs are a half-game back of OKC for sixth. But in these final 20 games, they have a game against the Thunder, where a win can mean ground gained.

Yes, the Mavs are a game back of Utah for fifth. But the Mavs play the Jazz one more time, too.

And yes, the Mavs are three games back of the Rockets for fourth. But the Mavs still have two games left against the Rockets.

That's four head-to-heads in the next 20. And all four of these meetings are at the AAC, where we'll need one more "small feat'' to make something special happen, in the regular season and beyond ... for the Mavs are just 16-14 this year at home.

That's not playoff-level results. But so much of what these Mavs have accomplished is, and in revelatory ways. ... Luka "The Fire That Will Test Gold'' Doncic as an MVP candidate. NBA West Player of the Week Kristaps Porzingis as "The Future of The 5.'' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Seth Curry taking turns as Dallas' all-important "third-best player.'' And on and on with coach Rick Carlisle's roster-wide button-pushing allowing this team to already have guaranteed itself a winning road record, with this team in the won/lost category already twice as good as it was two years ago.

One more revelation is what's needed for a maximum playoff shot: Be able to play with the Thunder, the Jazz and the Rockets ... at home.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Waiting on Luka and Welcoming Back Cauley-Stein: Mavs GAMEDAY at Bulls

At Chicago Tonight Would Be A Perfect Time For A Big Performance From The Former Top-10 NBA Draft Pick, Dallas Mavericks Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Kristaps Porzingis - 'Being Himself' - Wins NBA Player of the Week

All Dallas Mavericks Center Kristaps Porzingis Has Been Doing is 'Being Himself' - But It's So Much That He's Won Western Conference NBA Player of the Week

Mike Fisher

'The Future of the 5': Porzingis Enjoying Life as The Mavs Center

Kristaps Porzingis Is Infinitely More Versatile Than One Would Imagine a 7-3 Guy Can Be. But Right Now? He's Enjoying NBA Life as The Dallas Mavericks' 5

Mike Fisher

Porzingis and Curry Lead Mavs to Bounce-Back Win in Minnesota, 111-91, Despite Doncic's Absence

Luka Doncic was out with a thumb injury, but Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry held down the fort, pouring in 65 points combined as the Dallas Mavericks got back in the win column in blowout fashion.

Dalton Trigg

Luka in Pain, Curry in Flames: Mavs GAMEDAY at Minnesota With Doncic OUT

The Frustrated Dallas Mavericks Have A Chance To Get Back On Track Against The Minnesota Timberwolves.

BriAmaranthus

Dragic's 'Balkan Blood' Advice For Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

In Many Ways, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is Following in the Footsteps of Goran Dragic of the Heat - And Dragic has Some Advice for His Fellow Slovenian Star

Mike Fisher

Mavs Crumble in Miami, Fall to Heat 126-118

Despite a career-high night from Seth Curry, the Dallas Mavericks came up short to the Heat in Miami, losing 126-118 at American Airlines Arena.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Cuban Mavs NBA Protest is a Victory Either Way

It's Completely Possible The Dallas Mavericks Win Their Official Protest. However, Replaying The Final 9.5 seconds Isn't The Point.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

A Slovenian Show as Birthday Boy Luka Doncic (and his Thumb) Meet Dragic: Mavs GAMEDAY at Miami

Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks Downplayed His Thumb Injury But He Is Listed As 'Questionable'. Will He Play at Miami On His Birthday?

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

21 Candles: The Mavs Luka Doncic And The Fire That Will Test Gold

The Siren’s Call: The Dallas Mavericks Birthday Boy - 21-Year-Old Luka Doncic - And the Fire That Will Ultimately Test Gold

TJ Macias