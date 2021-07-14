Luka vs. LeBron: Where'd Dallas Mavs Star Finish in NBA Sales vs. Lakers?

While James and the Lakers continued their reign from the first half of the season, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks saw a decline during the second half of the season.

DALLAS - The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today jointly announced who snagged spots on the NBA’s most popular jersey and team merchandise lists... and the King rules on. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked No. 1, based on sales on NBAStore.com from March 11 through July 13.

Still in the 'Top-5' on the jersey list, Doncic fell to No. 4. The Mavs' star guard jersey sales were second to only James during the NBA's restart from July 30 to Sept. 28, and then the maintained the No. 2 spot during the first half of the 2020-21 season.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo snagged the second spot, tying his highest jersey ranking ever and finished three spots ahead of where he ranked on the jersey list at the first half of the season. Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant came in at No. 3, and his teammates Kyrie Irving (No. 8) and James Harden (No. 9) also made the 'Top 10.'

The Mavs finished March No. 8 on the team merchandise list but did not make the top-10 cut in July. Not surprisingly, the Phoenix Suns (No. 3) climbed 16 spots and the Milwaukee Bucks (No. 4) finished 6 spots above where the team ranked in March. Both teams' NBA playoff run to the finals surely upped their popularity. The Suns are current favorites (-270) to win the NBA title, odds by FanDuel.

Doncic has been busy since Dallas was defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Doncic led his native Slovenia to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, was honored with his own day in Dallas County and is set to unveil a new Jordan Brand logo... His popularity seems to be doing okay.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets James Harden, Brooklyn Nets Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise: