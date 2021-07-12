LOOK: Luka Doncic To Unveil New Logo With Jordan Brand

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is set to unveil a new Jordan Brand logo during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

DALLAS - When thinking of the fastest rising stars around the NBA, Luka Doncic certainly ranks high, if not atop, that particular list.

Doncic has put together consecutive All-NBA First-Team campaigns while also averaging the most career points per game in playoff history despite facing an LA Clippers team that has numerous elite wing defenders.

READ MORE: Pipe-Dreaming: Could Mavs Pull Off Bradley Beal Trade?

One of the benefits of being an elite basketball player is the customization that comes with endorsement deals. Doncic could benefit among the most of any NBA player given how hot of a start he's gotten off to in his career.

ESPN's Nick DePaula shared the new logo that Nike has given Doncic, which will first appear on his upcoming Air Jordan 36 color-way with Slovenia.

Doncic faces a unique opportunity this summer from a brand building standpoint. He already put the NBA on notice with yet another historic individual effort against the LA Clippers. If he can lead Slovenia to some wins in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, it would be unprecedented.

READ MORE: Mavs' Luka Doncic Has a Twin in DFW Sports?

The simple fact alone that Slovenia has managed to make the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is impressive in its own right. The country of roughly 2 million citizens had never earned an Olympic men's basketball appearance prior.

Doncic averaged 21.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 11.3 assists in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

His top performance came against a Lithuania team led by Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas in which Doncic had 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists.

READ MORE: Mavs Offseason Targets: Analyzing How Jarrett Allen Fits

While there will be no fans physically in attendance for the games, Doncic will be able to put on a show for what could be potentially millions of basketball fans around the world.

It's safe to say that we will be seeing Doncic getting his own line of signature shoes just like the other elite NBA players. It's just a matter of when, not if.