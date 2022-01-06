Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas Beats Golden State on Dirk Night - PHOTO GALLERY

Skip to main content
Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas Beats Golden State on Dirk Night

The Dallas Mavericks got their fourth win in a row against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for LIVE updates.

The Dallas Mavericks (19-18) were looking for their third win in a row tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors (29-7) at American Airlines Center.

And they got it ... as you'll see below and read here on Dirk Night. Start with our photo gallery ...

steph luka gs close
steph dorian gs
steph luka gs
steph max gs
curry dal gs
dp sorian gs
USATSI_17457682_168388359_lowres
luka shoe gs
cuban check dirk gs
dray maxi gs
jalen steph gs
luka step gs
luka wig gs
luka gs court
luka gs layup

Although most of the attention and media coverage has been on Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony that will be held after the game, we still have an actual basketball game to play before we get to that point.

Although Kristaps Porzingis entered into the NBA's health and safety protocols, Luka Doncic and the rest of the available Mavericks were still able to beat the Denver Nuggets handily in their last game, 103-89.

The Warriors are currently the best team in the entire league, led by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Golden State is on a two-game win streak after beating the Utah Jazz on the road and the Miami Heat at home.

The Mavs' newfound defensive grit has resulted in the team possessing the 10th-best defensive rating in the entire league. That defense will have one of its biggest tests of the season tonight, though, as the Warriors are top-5 in both points per game and offensive rating.

And as good as the Mavs' defense has been as of late, the Warriors are even better, as they currently own the top defensive rating in the league. This is concerning for a Dallas squad that has struggled a lot on the offensive end of the court. The Mavs rank 26th in the league with 105.1 points scored per game.

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com all night for live game updates!

LUKA HURT? In the early going, Luka Doncic is grabbing at his left hamstring, wincing after making his first bucket. ... But he stays in the game, and ends up drawing an and-1.

TIPOFF ... Yes, fans and media are ready ...

Including DBcom's own Richie Whitt ...

And so are Mavs players ...

LUKA FOUL .. By Draymond ...

DallasBasketball.com's very own Bri Amaranthus with the in-game touch!

Before the game even starts!

End of First Quarter: Dallas 21 Golden State 21

Dallas kept it close despite shooting 29 percent from the field. Andrew Wiggins scored six points, leading Golden State after the first quarter. Thankfully, for Dallas, Doncic came to play as he recorded nine points, three rebounds, one assists and steal. 

Doncic finished strong over the best defense in the NBA.

End of Second Quarter: Dallas 50 Golden State 39

Improving from their 90's basketball scoring output in the first period, Dallas produced 34 points on 9-20 shooting. During the second quarter, Dorian Finney-Smith rejected a Draymond Green's dunk attempt. 

While the Mavs opened up the lead on the Warriors, the Bally Sports Southwest broadcast team invited a special guest: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. 

Former Mavs J.J. Barea and Shawn Marion in the crowd showing their support. 

End of Third Quarter: Dallas 70 Golden State 67

Dallas found itself in dangerous territory allowing a 16-0 while Stephen Curry continued his cold shooting (4-19). Miraculously, the Mavericks mustered up a 10-run to snatch the league back from the best team in the NBA. 

Reggie Bullock capitalizes on Curry's struggles with an emphatic rejection.

The AAC turned rowdy for the man of the evening.

Dorian Finney-Smith drains a three-point shot, keeping the Warriors at bay. 

Final Score: Dallas 99 Golden State 82

Despite Doncic turning his ankle late in the fourth quarter, good things came the Mavericks' way. Dallas gifted Nowitzki with a win vs. the Warriors. Unlike a lot of teams in Nowitzki's playing days, defense won the evening. Somehow Dallas held the Warriors to 82 points while only shooting 38 percent from the field.

steph luka gs close
