‘Defense Wins Games’: Doncic Leads Mavs Past Nuggets, 103-89

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets, 103-89, with Dirk Nowitzki in the building on Monday night.

The Dallas Mavericks hit the .500 mark with an 18-18 record after beating the Thunder Sunday evening. Monday night saw them back at the American Airlines Center facing the Denver Nuggets and looking for two straight wins.

The Mavericks broke down the Nuggets with their stellar defense, pulling away in the fourth quarter and getting back over .500 for the first time since December 13 with a 103-89 win.

Unlike the rusty night Luka Doncic experienced Sunday evening, the two-time All-Star appeared brisk and loose while spreading the ball around against the Nuggets.

Despite Doncic's underwhelming 2-9 line field goal shooting after the second quarter, the Mavs led the fifth-seeded Nuggets 46-37, marking the lowest halftime score for Denver since 2019. Team defense and Doncic's knack for finding open teammates played a significant part in the nine-point lead.

Doncic finished with 21 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.

On a night where the Mavericks' two best players produced inefficient shooting numbers, the tenth-best defense (defensive rating) came prepared. Speaking of defense, newly-anointed full-time starter Jalen Brunson led the charge by setting up the Nuggets' offense with two offensive fouls and steals.

Jokic dominates headlines as the best center in the NBA, and rightfully so. While Jason Kidd figures out his big-man rotation, though, 10-day contract signee Marquese Chriss has earned some headlines himself. Mavs fans erupted following his emphatic block on Nuggets' backup center Bol Bol.

Dallas converted Denver's 25 turnovers into 28 points. Surprisingly, Doncic led that defensive effort with three steals.

Although reigning MVP Jokic came to town, another former MVP had the crowd's attention. Leading up to his jersey retirement ceremony for Wednesday, Dirk Nowitzki attended Monday's game. An NBA champion in the building as two current European stars battled for victory; a night of European elites, if you will.

Unfortunately, on account of yet another health and safety protocol report, Kristaps Porzingis missed his second consecutive game, marking his 11th missed contest on the season.

The Mavs play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, with Nowitzki's jersey retirement following the game.