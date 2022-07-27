Skip to main content

Mavs Donuts: 'Dry Powder' & Who's In Charge of Dallas' Salary Cap?

The Dallas Mavericks have made some subtle - and hopefully impactful - front-office moves.
Start your day off with Mavs Donuts, a freshly-baked dozen from inside the Mavs and around the NBA ... 

DONUT 1. TIP OF THE CAP

From Marc Stein: "I’m told that the Mavericks did lean on Sportsology in their search for a new lead salary-cap strategist — they hired Andrew Baker away from Brooklyn — and for post-hiring counsel on building a front-office structure around Harrison and new vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley.''

So GM Nico Harrison is surrounding himself with some new help.

And Finley gains more authority.

And MFFLs wait for the changes to show up in the category of "talent acquisition.''

DONUT 2. 'DRY POWDER'

The Dallas Cowboys, in their opening presser at training camp in Oxnard, used the phrase "dry powder'' to describe their cap plans.

And somewhere, Donnie Nelson is smiling ... even though you, Dear Reader, are not.

DONUT 3. SHAQ TOP 10?

Shaquille O'Neal's dominance helps land him at No. 9 on Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players list of the last 50 seasons.

O'Neal sits behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird and Hakeem Olajuwon on the list.

And now that Shaq is a DFW resident, we celebrate one of "ours'' on the list.

DONUT 4. WHAT ABOUT MAVS?

Yes, Wright includes some notable Mavs names on the list. Read here and then debate among yourselves.

DONUT 5. MIP - SECOND-YEAR DARK HORSES?

On the subject of MIP ... "It is a rare feat for a second-year player to win the award. Only two NBA sophomores have won the award over the past 20 seasons in Gilbert Arenas in 2003 and Monta Ellis in 2007. Throughout NBA history, that number climbs up to just a modest seven."

DONUT 6. JUANCHO HERNANGOMEZ SIGNS

"During his Spurs tenure, Hernangomez averaged a meager 1.4 points per game. Throughout the season, Hernangomez played in 40 total games with the Celtics, Spurs and Jazz. However, in an even bigger development, Hernangomez made his acting debut in the Netflix movie Hustle."

DONUT 7. ORLANDO SIGNS DRAKE JEFFRIES

From the report: "The Orlando Magic continue to add to their roster by signing Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries to an Exhibit-10 deal. DBcom's own Richard Stayman of Mavs Draft was first to report the news

Jeffries averaged 10.3 points per game last season with the Cowboys and shot over 40 percent from beyond the three-point line. Jeffries appeared in one game for the Denver Nuggets during Summer League."

DONUT 8. GRINER UPDATE

An update on the awful situation for Brittney Griner in Russia, here.

DONUT 9. HELP, BALL-HANDLER!

The Mavs have a need. Our guy Grant Afseth is on it ... and it is with great reluctance that we allow him to include the name "Rajon Rondo'' on his list.

DONUT 10. NO FLASH

We'd love to see the Mavs make a "splash'' in terms of a big trade. The always-upbeat Dalton Trigg instructs us to take a down-beat on the idea.

DONUT 11. COMPETITION FOR 'MELO?

We're not sure we understand why, but while the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to sign Carmelo Anthony, a source tells Sean Deveney of Heavy that 'Melo to the Golden State Warriors partnership "make(s) some sense."

OK. 

DONUT 12. THE FINAL WORD

“Business came knocking on the door. It was time to just at least look. I had to do my due diligence and look and see what was out there.” - New Knicks signee Jalen Brunson on J.J. Redick’s “The Old Man And The Three podcast and revealed the real reason he decided to leave the Mavs team he previously thought he’d play his entire career with.

