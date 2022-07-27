Mavs Need to Sign Secondary Ball-Handler: The Free Agency List

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks benefited from the impact of Jalen Brunson in a secondary ball handler role throughout their Western Conference Finals run. Now that he's a member of the New York Knicks, is there enough guard talent rostered?

It has already been confirmed by Mavericks coach Jason Kidd that Spencer Dinwiddie will start alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt to begin next season. Rookie Jaden Hardy headlines the main ball handler options when looking at the bench group.

With how jammed up the trade market has become due to big-name players, looking toward free agency for whatever is an option for an immediate solution. However, waiting for an opportunistic trade option at some point before the midseason trade deadline is another path available to take.

In most cases, there are reasons for the players being available who are still on the market. There is no perfect solution, but weighing pros and cons is certain instances could perhaps lead to a worthwhile option. Here are some guards still available for the Mavericks to give consideration:

Collin Sexton (RFA)

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have a standing contract offer for Sexton worth roughly three-years, $40 million. He's shown to be a talented scorer who competes on defense but isn't particularly great on that end.

The main knock on Sexton has been that he's undoubtedly a score-first guard, but alongside Doncic, he wouldn't be relied upon as a traditional point guard. Like Jalen Brunson, making quick work of scoring touches would be needed.

The Mavericks would need to be willing to part with legitimate trade compensation and make room for his contract by moving other contracts. Given those circumstances, making such a move requires work and the interest of Sexton to join the team.

Dennis Schroder (UFA)

Schroder struggled to fit with the Boston Celtics to begin last season and there was noticeable improvement when he was traded to the Houston Rockets. He continued to struggle with his efficiency on his next team, too.

If the Mavericks are mostly seeking a sixth-man to run the bench unit and not play too often with Doncic, perhaps Schroder could be a fit for the right price. Dallas will have plenty of spacing in their second unit and that should help.

Eric Bledsoe (UFA)

Similar to Schroder, Bledsoe has struggled to consistently make a positive impact as an off-ball player. Any time a player will be playing alongside Doncic, that can become a problem. He's not particularly effective at leading a unit at this stage either by initiating most of the action.

In the past, Bledsoe's limitations offensively were overcome by his ability to explode to get to the paint and make the right play. He has the ball in his hands less given his standing in the NBA while also no longer being a top-tier defender.

D.J. Augustin (UFA)

While there are undoubtedly size limitations that come with Augustin, he's routinely a highly efficient perimeter shooting threat. He would be a seamless fit alongside Doncic in plug-and-play lineup combinations, but likely doesn't offer a dynamic enough skill-set as a Sixth Man.

There's been clear decline in Augustin's overall impact from just a few seasons ago. He will be 35 early next season. Again, being a 5-foot-11 guard makes it all the more challenging.

Kemba Walker (UFA)

There have always been concerns about Kemba Walker's defensive impact throughout his NBA career. Those have only worsened as he's dealt with knee issues and aged. Walker is still an efficient catch-and-shoot threat who could perhaps provided stretches of microwave scoring.

Where Walker is likely a better option than Augustin is in the ability to make plays off the bounce. There's been a sharp decline in Walker's efficiency when getting into the paint, but again, he is more capable of making tough plays.

Rajon Rondo (UFA)

Rondo had a Domestic Violence case earlier in the offseason, but it was dismissed. He remains unsigned at this stage of the summer. His ability to run a half-court offense could help any team, as well as his high-level processing of plays defensively. However, he's not much of a shot creator.

There's been clear decline in his overall impact in recent years and he will be 37 after the All-Star break next season. The Mavericks, like other teams, may feel it's better to go with a younger option and prioritize development there.

