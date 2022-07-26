Netflix Star, Spurs Ex Juancho Hernangomez Signs Contract with New Team

The NBA free agency market has quieted down since the beginning of the month, but one player made a small wave today by signing with a new team.

According to ESPN, former San Antonio Spurs forward Juancho Hernangomez signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Hernangomez is a six-year NBA veteran who played for the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves before this season, but the Spaniard had a roller-coaster 2021-22 season.

Hernangomez started out with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the season. But he was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in August. Weeks later, Hernangomez was on the move again and was traded to the Boston Celtics.

He was then traded to the Spurs in January in a three-team deal that sent Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets. Then, after just five games playing for San Antonio, Hernangomez was traded for a second time to the Utah Jazz in a deal that landed Tomas Satoransky with the Spurs.

During his Spurs tenure, Hernangomez averaged a meager 1.4 points per game. Throughout the season, Hernangomez played in 40 total games with the Celtics, Spurs and Jazz.

However, in an even bigger development, Hernangomez made his acting debut in the Netflix movie Hustle. The film, which was produced by LeBron James and Adam Sandler, starred Hernangomez as Bo Cruz, a basketball player recruit from Spain that tries to make it to the NBA. Former Spurs Maurice Cheeks and Boban Marjanovic also had small roles in the film.

So far in 2022, Hernangomez has made a home in three separate NBA cities and Hollywood ... but now he'll move north of the border to continue his NBA career.