NBA Analyst Lists 2 Mavs in Top 50 Players of All Time

In this day and age, ranking top NBA players of All Time has become a popular thing to do when hoping to ignite engagement. Some of these lists are more subjective than others, but usually all of them accomplish the overall goal of creating a stir.

The latest example of this comes from FS1’s Nick Wright, who has been slowly revealing his Top 50 NBA Players of All Time throughout the summer. The latest buzz has come from Wright putting Michael Jordan, who is viewed as being the greatest player of all time by many, at No. 3 on his list.

Wright showed love to two Dallas Mavericks, as he ranked Dirk Nowitzki at No. 16 and Luka Doncic at No. 20. Although there likely won’t be much fuss over Nowitzki’s placement, 23-year-old Doncic already being in the Top 20 ahead of players like Chris Paul and Kevin Garnett is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Nowitzki finished his stellar 21-year career with numerous Mavs’ records while also being being the model for sustained excellence. The 2011 NBA champion averaged 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds through 1,522 career games while shooting 47 percent from the field, including 38 percent from 3-point range and 88 percent from the free-throw line. Nowitzki made 12 All-NBA teams, including four on First Team.

Although Doncic has only played four seasons, he’s one more All-NBA First Team selection away from tying Nowitzki’s career total. Doncic has been an All-NBA First Team player for three years in a row now. He currently has career averages of 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists through 264 games while shooting 46 percent from the field, including 34 percent from deep and 74 percent from the free-throw line.

Even if Doncic isn’t considered by others as being a Top-20 player of All Time, he’s certainly well on his way to cementing his spot there at his current pace.