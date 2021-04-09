Mavs Talk: “Playoff-Type Atmosphere” in Mavs Win Over Bucks

Mavs Talk: Dallas Mavericks had a “playoff type atmosphere” in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 116-101 at home after a special fourth-quarter performance from Kristaps Porzingis.

Although forward Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle referred to the game as “a playoff-type game, a playoff-caliber game."

In the second game of a back-to-back, Porzingis scored with 26 points (11 in the fourth), 17 rebounds, and two blocks.

As usual, Luka Doncic did his thing, finishing with 27 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. performed well off the bench, scoring 12 points and three assists.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Porzingis on playing in sync with Doncic:

"We're trying to play together and help each other. We want to win. At the end, we all want to win here, and that's it. We have to keep playing and keep playing together and well and help each other."

Porzingis on his strong performance:

“When it’s in the flow like tonight, then it’s simple, the ball comes to me”

Carlisle on Porzingis’ increased involvement during the fourth quarter:

"This was the guys on the floor making the reads and making the plays."

Carlisle on Doncic nearing 16 techs and a suspension:

“I like the direction that we’re going.”

Josh Richardson upon learning that the Mavs outscored the Bucks 36-17 Q4:

“Oooooh 36-17? That’s tough.”

Richardson on the Mavericks' fourth quarter mentality:

"We have to make this a 12-minute street fight."

The Mavericks (29-22) will stay home and face the San Antonio Spurs (24-25) on Sunday at 7:00 CST.

