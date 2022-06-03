Mavs Report: Knicks Hire Jalen Brunson’s Dad Ahead of Free Agency

If there is such a thing as “legal tampering,” this is a great example of it.

The Dallas Mavericks have big plans for this offseason, and according to GM Nico Harrison and owner Mark Cuban, retaining Jalen Brunson will be the team’s top priority. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean other teams will stop trying to pursue Brunson.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks are set to hire Jalen’s father, Rick Brunson, to serve as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff. The move reunites the pair after being on NBA staffs together in Chicago and Minnesota.

Brunson most recently served as the head coach of Camden (NJ) High School's basketball team, earning a state and sectional title with a 31-3 record in his final season. He replaces the Kenny Payne, who moved on to coach the Louisville men's basketball program. In a further New York connection, Brunson was one of the first clients of current Knicks president Leon Rose during his days as a CAA agent.

The 10-year NBA veteran, watched his son, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in less than a month from now, blossom into a postseason hero for the Mavs. New York, eager for a long-term solution at point guard, has been one of the potential suitors mentioned for the younger Brunson, though the Mavericks have insisted that they will make every attempt to keep him.

It's no secret that the Knicks need help at the point. Kemba Walker didn't work out. The fact that the Brunsons are used to celebrating wins at Madison Square Garden. Jalen helped Villanova to several big victories at the Big East Tournament. Jalen could once again become a star attraction in New York should the Knicks come calling.

Some believe New York is no longer an destination for marquee free agents. The Knicks will hope the idea of a potential family reunion gives them an advantage in the Brunson Sweepstakes.