'Give Everything': Doncic, Mavs Look to Finish Off Upset Over NBA-Best Suns

The Mavs are deadlocked with the Suns at 3-3 despite Luka Doncic yet to have a good shooting night from the field.

The Dallas Mavericks are riding some momentum heading into their Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday after winning three of the last four games, including a 113-86 Game 6 walloping at American Airlines Center.

Superstar Luka Doncic put on a show, finishing with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals while shooting just 11-26 from the field, including 2-8 from deep. The Mavs have experienced recent success against the Suns despite Doncic shooting just 7-33 (21.1 percent) from 3-point range over the last four games. Could Doncic be saving his best shooting performance for when it matters most?

“I don’t care about stats if we win. If we win, I am good," said Doncic after the big win. "Statistics don’t really matter to me, but if we win it is going to be amazing. We have another game. We won this game on the defensive end, and now we have another game. It is fun. It’s the playoffs, and we are going to give our everything.”

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

And as for the trash taking that took place in Game 5, including when Devin Booker flopped and called it "The Luka Special?"

“I like when people trash talk me. It gets me going. It’s fun. It’s basketball," said Doncic, who did his fair share of trash talking as the Mavs dominated the Suns in Game 6. "There is going to be a lot of trash talk. I like it. It’s fun for me. It’s competitive basketball and I like it.”

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by a handful of happy Mavs fan listeners on the Spotify Live app to recap the Game 6 win at length, as well as what to expect heading into Game 7.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

"(We've gotta) bring the same energy from the jump. Be ready to punch them in the mouth early. Just keep that going throughout the game," said Reggie Bullock, who went from scoring no points in Game 5 to 19 points on 5-11 shooting from downtown in Game 6. Bullock also played outstanding defense on Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the win, along with Dorian Finney-Smith.

Will Doncic finally have a good shooting night on the biggest stage he's played on yet? Can the Mavs' role players bring their A-games on the road for the first time in this series? Will Scott Foster show up to ruin the party for CP3 once again? Can Spencer Dinwiddie keep up his good shooting after going 5-7 from deep in Game 6? The guys discuss all this and much, much more.

Thanks for listening to Mavs Step Back! If you want to make sure you never miss out on any of the action, be sure to: