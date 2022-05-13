Winner Take All: Doncic Masterful as Mavs Blow Out Suns, Force Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks will have a chance to move on to the Western Conference Finals if they can find a way to win the first road game in their series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks came into Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns with an angry demeanor after getting embarrassed in a 30-point loss in Game 5.

In front of a raucous American Airlines Center crowd, the Mavs channeled that anger into on-court production en route to a 113-86 win to force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday (start time TBD). The home team has won every game in this series.

As is usually the case, Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists on 11-of-26 shooting from the field, including 9-of-14 from the free-throw line. Doncic also turned it up on the defensive end of the floor as well, tallying four steals.

"Everybody acting tough when they up," Doncic yelled as he walked off the floor in Game 5 after being mocked by Devin Booker. In contrast to Doncic's words, the Suns weren't acting nearly as tough in Dallas on Thursday night.

Doncic was joined by Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie as the only Mavericks to score in double figures. Brusnon finished with 18 points and three steals in 35 minutes. Bullock and Dinwiddie scored 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Now, after what has been a hard-fought series from the start, the Mavs will have a chance to move on to the Western Conference Finals if they can find a way to muster up the first road win in the series. Anything can happen when you have the best player on the floor. Let's see what Doncic and the rest of the Mavs can do in this series finale.