VIDEO: Luka Doncic Accuses Suns of 'Acting Tough'; Devin Booker Mocks Mavs Star

DALLAS - “Everybody acts tough when they’re up.”

That is Luka Doncic's response to the latest turn in this Western Conference semifinals series between his Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, which now sees the Suns up 3-2 following Tuesday's 110-80 rout in the Valley.

The series is still on, as it returns to Dallas and the AAC on Thursday. And along with that? A rivalry between young All-Stars Doncic and Devin Booker is on as well.

The two players once again exchanged barbs, Booker with theatrics and Doncic with mumbled words as part of Tuesday’s Game 5 drama.

In-game, Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith fouled Booker hard in the third quarter as the Phoenix guard was driving to the hole. Booker remained on the floor for some time, causing some to wonder whether he was actually hurt or just milking the contact for benefit of fooling the officials.

It was the latter, as a fan sitting court-side captured the video of Booker giggling and admitting his post-foul action was the “Luka Special.”

Did it work? The officials assessed Finney-Smith with a flagrant 1 for the contact.

After the game, was Doncic aware of Booker’s poke? Or was he just inspired by the way winning teams in the NBA often celebrate their wins - in taunting fashion?

As he walked to the visiting locker room with his teammates, Doncic sent a mumbled-but-pointed message back to the Suns.

"Everybody acts tough,'' Doncic said, fuming, "when they’re up.”

In fairness, that goes for the the Mavericks, too, and they would love to be able to "act tough'' back here in Dallas after Game 6.

