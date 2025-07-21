Sacramento Kings signing Ex-Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter
Most of NBA free agency has come and gone by now. A lot of the big free agents are off the board, besides a few older veterans and restricted free agents. The Dallas Mavericks only made one key signing, bringing in D'Angelo Russell, but they've also agreed to re-sign Dante Exum and given Daniel Gafford a contract extension.
And then there's the Sacramento Kings, a franchise that no one seems to know what they're doing. Their two big moves were to sign soon-to-be 32-year-old point guard Dennis Schroder to a three-year, $45 million deal, and then trading Jonas Valanciunas straight up for Dario Saric, who couldn't sniff any playing time for the Denver Nuggets last year.
The Kings have also made a few smaller moves, such as signing Drew Eubanks, and now they've added another veteran. ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that they've agreed to bring back sharpshooter Doug McDermott on a one-year, $3.6 million deal. They originally brought him in last season, appearing in 42 games and averaging 3.5 PPG.
McDermott is a former Maverick, spending 26 games with the team in the 2017-18 season, as they got him in a three-team deal with the Nuggets and New York Knicks. In his 26 games in Dallas, he averaged 9.0 PPG while shooting a ridiculous 49.4% from three-point range.
Doug McDermott has been able to last in the NBA for 11 seasons because of his three-point shooting. When he left Creighton, he was the 5th leading scorer in Division 1 history, and has been a career 41.1% shooter from beyond the arc.
