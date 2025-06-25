Kyrie Irving makes massive decision on his future with Mavericks
The first big "unknown" domino of the Dallas Mavericks' offseason has officially fallen. Kyrie Irving had until 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, June 24th, to decide on his player option worth just a hair under $43 million for the 2025-26 season.
It was an interesting dilemma for the 33-year-old. He tore his ACL in March against the Sacramento Kings and isn't expected to be back on the floor until January or February, but he still held a lot of leverage if he sought a long-term contract because of how much pressure the team is under to win now after the infamous Luka Doncic trade.
As recently as two days ago, Irving was still reportedly undecided on his player option. There hadn't been much speculation about him wanting to leave Dallas, as there's very little available money among NBA teams right now, but the money was the catch. If he were to opt out, it'd likely be able to sign at a number that helps keep the Mavericks below the second tax apron, a move that could cost him roughly $7 million in the 2025-26 season but add a few more years to the deal.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Irving has decided not to pick up his player option for next season, opting out of his deal, and will sign a three-year $119 million extension to remain in Dallas. The contract does have a player option on the final year of the deal. This is nearly the exact same deal he signed two years ago, that being a three-year $120 million deal with the player option.
Even with Irving back in the fold for next season, Dallas is still mainly looking for a point guard this offseason who can fill in for Irving while he rehabs from his knee injury, but still play a key role once he returns.
Irving's opting out and signing for a lower number for the 2025-26 season will unlock the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception as the Mavericks try to sign a guard who can fill in for Irving, per Marc Stein.
Irving spoke on NBA TV ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, talking about how excited he and the team were to have the first overall pick and for the season to come, further proof of how likely it was for him to remain in Dallas.
