Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving makes massive decision on his future with Mavericks

Kyrie Irving had until the end of the day Tuesday to either pick up or decline his player option.

Austin Veazey

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first big "unknown" domino of the Dallas Mavericks' offseason has officially fallen. Kyrie Irving had until 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, June 24th, to decide on his player option worth just a hair under $43 million for the 2025-26 season.

It was an interesting dilemma for the 33-year-old. He tore his ACL in March against the Sacramento Kings and isn't expected to be back on the floor until January or February, but he still held a lot of leverage if he sought a long-term contract because of how much pressure the team is under to win now after the infamous Luka Doncic trade.

READ MORE: LeBron James gets real about Cooper Flagg joining Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As recently as two days ago, Irving was still reportedly undecided on his player option. There hadn't been much speculation about him wanting to leave Dallas, as there's very little available money among NBA teams right now, but the money was the catch. If he were to opt out, it'd likely be able to sign at a number that helps keep the Mavericks below the second tax apron, a move that could cost him roughly $7 million in the 2025-26 season but add a few more years to the deal.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Irving has decided not to pick up his player option for next season, opting out of his deal, and will sign a three-year $119 million extension to remain in Dallas. The contract does have a player option on the final year of the deal. This is nearly the exact same deal he signed two years ago, that being a three-year $120 million deal with the player option.

Even with Irving back in the fold for next season, Dallas is still mainly looking for a point guard this offseason who can fill in for Irving while he rehabs from his knee injury, but still play a key role once he returns.

Irving's opting out and signing for a lower number for the 2025-26 season will unlock the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception as the Mavericks try to sign a guard who can fill in for Irving, per Marc Stein.

Irving spoke on NBA TV ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, talking about how excited he and the team were to have the first overall pick and for the season to come, further proof of how likely it was for him to remain in Dallas.

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving delivers statement about Mavericks future amid contract talks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published |Modified
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News