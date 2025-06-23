Mavericks sign key piece to $54 million extension amid trade rumors
The Dallas Mavericks face a big offseason. Cooper Flagg will be drafted by the team in two days, but they also want to make the necessary upgrades to get back into NBA Finals contention.
With Flagg joining the team soon, people around the NBA expected the Mavs to sniff around trades for a piece of their loaded frontcourt. With Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper all on the roster and Flagg soon, it's arguably too many players and not enough minutes.
Gafford and Washington seemed like the two likeliest to be moved, given they're set to enter the last years of their deals and not guaranteed to start.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania and NBA insider Marc Stein have reported that Gafford is expected to sign a three-year, $54 million contract extension to remain with the Dallas Mavericks, per his agency, Klutch Sports.
This gives the Mavs a terrific tandem of Gafford and Lively, always roaming the paint when they're healthy. That was an issue last year as Lively dealt with a stress fracture in his ankle and Gafford missed time with a sprained MCL.
Gafford averaged a career-high 12.3 PPG last season, along with 6.8 RPG and 1.8 BPG. Despite the extension, it's the maximum he can sign for while not falling under the extended player trade rules. He could still be traded at any time, which provides an interesting wrinkle.
Anthony Davis prefers playing power forward, and with Lively and Gafford locked in (barring a trade of either center) for the next few seasons, he'll have that opportunity. Whether or not it'll work is the bigger question.
The Mavericks acquired Gafford in a trade with the Washington Wizards at the 2024 trade deadline, and he instantly helped improve the team's defense on their run to the NBA Finals. He wanted to make starter-level money, and at an average of $18 million per year, he gets his wish while still being a decent deal for the Mavs.
