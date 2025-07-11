Sequence between Cooper Flagg, Bronny James goes viral during Mavericks-Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks opened the NBA Summer League against the Los Angeles Lakers, giving NBA fans a high-profile matchup between the first overall pick, Cooper Flagg, and the son of arguably the greatest player ever, Bronny James. That's on top of the natural rivalry that now exists between the teams after the mid-season trade of Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis.
Jason Kidd wanted to play Cooper Flagg at point guard during the Summer League so he'd have the ball in his hands more, hoping to make him uncomfortable a little. That had him matched up with Bronny James early and often, and the two went after it.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg gets first NBA points against Lakers with authority
Bronny hit the first two shots of the game, one being a three over Flagg, while Flagg got off to a slow start when he missed his first two shots. Once Flagg got going, Bronny took the challenge and wanted to defend him at a high level.
During the second quarter, Flagg tried to post up Bronny James on the left side of the floor. Bronny poked the ball free, but it was called a foul. Flagg responded by getting the inbounds in the same spot, rising up, and hitting a jumper over Bronny. Many of Flagg's new Mavericks teammates, like Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington, happened to be sitting right next to the play, too.
Flagg started slowly, but he quickly got more comfortable as the game settled in. By halftime, he had 10 points, two steals, three rebounds, and an assist. For being the second-youngest draft pick ever, it's an impressive display.
READ MORE: New report on Mavericks forward's contract extension talks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter