Ex-NBA award winner drops real Luka Doncic, Cooper Flagg Mavericks take
Dallas Mavericks fans are still reeling from the team's decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. It was a baffling move for a lot of people around the NBA. Even if teams can see how the Mavericks could decide to move on from Doncic, the way they went about it was considered malpractice at worst and poor asset management at best.
It was easier for Mavs fans to get back on board with the team when they magically won the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, where they took Duke star Cooper Flagg, arguably the best American prospect since Anthony Davis in 2012.
READ MORE: 'We got a steal'... Mavericks coach discusses Summer League star
Sam Mitchell, former Minnesota Timberwolves star and NBA Coach of the Year winner in 2007 for the Toronto Raptors, talked about Flagg's addition to the Mavs, but doesn't think it'll ease the hurt of the infamous trade.
"Cooper Flagg, man. I think he's the real deal. I'm excited for Dallas. He's not gonna make people forget Luka, but the way this team has the ability to win and the fact that Cooper Flagg is gonna be a different kind of a star for the Dallas Mavericks," Mitchell said. "I think these fans are gonna be all in."
Flagg had a spectacular showing at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, putting up 31 points on 10/20 shooting in the second game against the San Antonio Spurs. That was enough for Dallas to shut him down for the rest of the summer.
READ MORE: Ex-Maverick reveals lessons learned from Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter