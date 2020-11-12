SI.com
Trade Talks: Mavs Interested in Bulls Zach LaVine?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are looking to get a seat at the Chicago Bulls trade-talks table for star guard Zach LaVine. With the changes in Chicago's leadership, NBA teams - including the Mavs - are calling to gauge interest in a trade for LaVine, according to multiple reports. 

It's no secret that Dallas is looking to find its third-best player alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis to continue their growing success in the Western Conference. LaVine, coming off his best NBA season yet, is guaranteed $19.5 million each season through 2021-22... Not a bad price tag for a 25-year-old who could make one of the most explosive offenses in league history even more deadly.

Last season, LaVine averaged 25 points, five rebounds and four assists on 44-percent shooting from the field and 38-percent from three on nearly eight attempts per game. At times his defense was poor but LaVine ranks eighth in the league in clutch scoring. Closing games out was a Dallas weakness last season. 

Back in February, DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg made a case for adding the super-athletic, dynamic-scoring backcourt LaVine to help take some pressure off of second-year star and MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

Looking for more on LaVine and other potential roster-upgrading opportunities? Below is the Step Back Podcast, which provides a deep dive into a potential Mavs trade for LaVine. Stay tuned into DallasBasketball.com for all the latest Dallas trade rumors. 

