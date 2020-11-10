SI.com
Mavs Linked to TCU's Bane in NBA Mock Draft

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - There are NBA Draft projections that have TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane going somewhere in the depths of the second round.

We don’t see it that way, and indications from the Dallas Mavericks are that they value Bane more highly as well, as two sources tell us the Mavs are “hosting” Bane for a pre-draft visit.

Oh, and now comes a national-media mock draft that is making the connection. CBS is linking Dallas at No. 18 to Bane.

“Hosting” is word to use loosely here, for in a COVID time, it actually means a Zoom meeting with the young senior who just turned 22 years old.

Bane just finished one of the best collegiate careers in TCU history. He also had one of the best three-point shooting careers in recent history, shooting 43 percent from three over the span of four years.

In fact, we will argue that Bane has a strong case for being the best shooter in the class due to seemingly limitless range, elite spot-up capability, and being able to comfortably shoot off the dribble.

Could Dallas use all of that? Of course - and given that the Mavs own picks Nos. 18 and 31, this isn’t likely to be a prospect who in their eyes will sit too long on the Draft Night shelf.

Beyond shooting, Bane has elite strength for any NBA player, and also has a sharp basketball IQ. He will have to overcome his short wingspan, but he does not project to be a negative on defense.

We said when we first reported on the visit that Bane’s draft stock should be rising, and that we saw him being a strong target for the Mavs at both No. 18 and No. 31.  His Zoom meeting with Dallas likely fortified that thinking..... and mock drafts are wise to recognize that.

