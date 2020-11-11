SI.com
LOOK: Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s New $2.7M Dallas Home

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Luka Doncic has said he wishes to mimic Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki in a number of ways, including in how "The UberMan'' is committed to DFW.

Doncic's purchase of a $2.7 million home in Dallas is a sign of that commitment.

The real estate agency that put together the deal is allowing it to be advertised that it did so, and we will therefore presume that we're not being too nosy in wanting a peek inside the pad.

But more important than the actual home is what is says about what MFFLs obviously hope is Doncic's unbreakable connection with the city and the franchise.

As Luka said at Mavs Media Day 2019, noting a desire to emulate Dirk Nowitzki in one-franchise longevity: “Dirk’s been here 21 years. I want to stay here. If they want me, I'll be here.''

READ MORE: Luka Doncic's bold Dirk-like commitment: 'I want to stay here'

Oh, they want him.

Of course, so does everybody else, witness on-again/off-again Los Angeles Lakers executive Magic Johnson once again clumsily suggesting in public that another franchise’s star should be a Laker.

READ MORE: Is Magic Tampering With Luka?

Max Kellerman interviewed Johnson on ESPN’s “First Take,” with Kellerman suggesting that Doncic would be a strong candidate to team with Anthony Davis once LeBron James retires.

Johnson, initially and wisely, refused to take the bait.

“I’m not worried about Luka right now,” Johnson said. “We can’t worry about Luka right now. We’re talking about right now.”

But then Kellerman gave it a nudge. And Magic ... "pulled a Magic.''

“Aye that’s right,'' Johnson finally said. "Luka, come on to the Lakers, I like that.''

We can also get into the technical specifics of Doncic's contractual future; the 21-year-old All-NBA honoree is only two years into his first NBA contract and will only be a restricted free agent when that deal concludes in 2022. 

Then comes the ability for the Mavericks to match any deal that another team offers, and the likely continuation of the "Mav For Life'' career both Doncic and owner Mark Cuban have spoken of often.

READ MORE: Mavs NBA Rumor Donuts: 'Flood Of Deals Expected'

(The Mavs, of course, are also in the recruiting business - see the collection of viable names above - but are doing so in subtle and legal and non-Lakers ways.) 

So, no, Luka's not going anywhere. And now he has a place in Dallas he can call "home'' ... literally.

