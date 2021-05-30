Will Luka Doncic Play? Mavs vs. Clippers Game 4 Preview

Luka Doncic has been listed by the Mavericks as “questionable” for Sunday’s Game 4 due to a cervical strain.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of a very spirited NBA first-round playoffs series, with the Sunday night meeting at the AAC representing a chance to push the Mavs lead to a 3-1 advantage. The road team has won each of the first three games, including the Clippers win on Friday in Dallas, 118-108.

Luka Doncic's domination has been nothing short of spectacular but his health is in question for Game 4. The Mavs star has totaled 114 points, 26 rebounds and 27 assists in three games vs. LA, becoming the first player in NBA history to produce those numbers through their first three games of a playoff series.

INJURY REPORT: Doncic has been listed by the Mavericks as “questionable” for Sunday’s Game 4 due to a cervical strain - the medical term for a strained neck. Maxi Kleber (Achilles) is "probable."

“It’s not the shoulder, it was the neck … at halftime … and it’s just weird,” Doncic said after Friday’s Game 3 loss to the Clippers. “I turn and it’s weird, Exercise. I don’t know what you call it but a massage and some ice and hope we’re good.”

COMING SOON: After Game 4 on Sunday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the teams travel to Los Angeles to play Game 5 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT at the Staples Center. Game 6, if necessary, would be back in Dallas on Friday.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 3.5-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 221 total points, odds by FanDuel.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (42-30) (2-1) VS. LA CLIPPERS (47-25) (1-2)

WHEN: Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: “It’s important to be aggressive, but maintain your poise, and I think that’s going to be a big key as we head into Game 4," Coach Rick Carlisle said.

