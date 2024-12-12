Will the Dallas Mavericks Trade For $94 Million Forward?
The Dallas Mavericks suffered an NBA Cup loss in the knockout rounds to the OKC Thunder. They were out of character in the loss, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving struggling mightily offensively. Kudos to the Thunder defense, too.
The Mavericks have been on a heater, though. They turned their season around substantially, and they're getting Klay Thompson immersed into the system, which is something that takes time after spending so much of his career in one system with one team.
Still, there is room for improvement for Dallas. They will want no part in falling short in the NBA Finals because of a lack of shooting. That's why they added Thompson alongside Doncic and Irving.
The Mavericks can certainly improve, and there is one key sharpshooter on the market that they could target. Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cameron Johnson could be a player the Mavericks target through a trade.
However, there are moving parts. Players like Maxi Kleber and Daniel Gafford would have to be involved, including some additional compensation to make it worth it for the rebuilding Nets.
While it would be difficult for Dallas to work out, it could be well worth it. Averaging a career-high 18.8 points per game while converting on 43% of his 3-pointers, Johnson could be the perfect addition as a scorer to ensure the Mavericks are sure title contenders.
Expect the Mavericks to look to make a move as capitalizing on their current roster build for a title is worth the trade-off, and a superstar franchise player like Doncic is one who is deserving of raising a banner in the American Airlines Center.
