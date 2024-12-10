Dallas Basketball

Dirk Nowitzki Being Considered for Amazon's New NBA Color Analyst

The Big German could be gracing us with TV appearances next season

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki speaks to the fans as Nowitzki has his number 41 jersey retired after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
With TNT's NBA TV package coming to an end after the 2024-25 season, NBC and Amazon will help carry the load starting in the 2025-26 season. That also means new color analysts will be needed for their games, as Amazon has signed Ian Eagle to be their play-by-play commentator, but they're still looking for his co-host.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Dallas Maverick great Dirk Nowitzki is one of the names being considered. "Amazon Prime Video agreed with Ian Eagle to be its No. 1 play-by-play announcer but has yet to hire any analyst. Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Jefferson, and Stan Van Gundy are some names to watch," Marchand said.

Nowitzki has guest appeared on TNT's studio show, "Inside the NBA," and has appeared on live broadcasts of games occasionally. But since retiring following the 2018-19 season, Nowitzki has mostly been laying low.

The Hall of Famer has a great sense of humor and a great knowledge of basketball, and it would be a treat to listen to him on more broadcasts. Blake Griffin will be a favorite as well, given his recent run of comedy appearances. Griffin's personality would fit right in with the TNT feel that will be gone after this season.

Nowitzki spent all 21 seasons of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, leading the team to their only championship in 2011, winning an MVP in 2007, and he is currently 6th in total points in NBA history.

