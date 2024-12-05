Anthony Edwards Calls Out Luka Doncic After Turnover Call
Despite the Dallas Mavericks not playing on Wednesday night, Luka Doncic was still at the center of someone's attention. The Minnesota Timberwolves were playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, and after being called for a carry, superstar Anthony Edwards tried to make his case about it being a bad call.
READ MORE: Breakdown of Wizards Lineup Ahead of Mavericks Matchup
"Luka [Doncic] does it all game, and you're gonna call it on me?" Edwards couldn't believe the carry call and decided to use Doncic as his example to the official.
The Timberwolves still went on to demolish the Clippers, 108-80, to move a game above .500. They haven't had a great start to the season after trading Karl-Anthony Towns away from Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, and currently sit 11th in the Western Conference standings.
Dallas beat the Timberwolves in last year's Western Conference Finals in just five games. Edwards called out Kyrie Irving before the series and quickly learned that was a bad idea, as Irving averaged 27 PPG in that series. Edwards even admitted in a Netflix special that he made a mistake calling Irving out.
This isn't the first time Edwards has invoked Doncic's name, either. Towards the end of the 2022-23 season, Edwards said he was learning how to improve his shot-making by slowing down. "I sometimes try to rush my shot once I see it's heavily contested, but I still can get it off in time. I got to learn how to keep my composure. Kind of like how [Dallas guard] Luka Doncic never rushes his shot, no matter how close the defense is. I started to learn that as we were longer into the season."
READ MORE: Mavericks at Wizards: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter