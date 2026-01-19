Will Jalen Brunson, Cooper Flagg play in MLK Day Mavericks-Knicks matchup?

The Dallas Mavericks are back on the road for a big-time nationally televised game on Monday evening as they will play the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden as part of the NBA's Martin Luther King Jr. games. This will start an interesting stretch of games that will tell the Mavericks whether they should go for a postseason berth or tank the rest of the way.

It's the second matchup of the year between the two teams, as the Knicks came away with a tight 113-111 win back on November 19th. Dallas didn't have Anthony Davis or Cooper Flagg in that game, and that could be the same here.

Cooper Flagg has missed the last two and a half games with a left ankle sprain. He first rolled it against the Brooklyn Nets a week ago, returned to the game, and then rolled it again the next game against the Denver Nuggets. He tried to come back in, but was ruled out coming out of halftime. Flagg then missed both games against the Utah Jazz, games that the Mavs dominated. He is officially questionable for this game.

Meanwhile, Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson has also been out for the last two and a half games, as he's been dealing with a sprained right ankle. He went down against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, and all three games ended up being losses for the Knicks. He is also questionable entering this game.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Chicago Bears Injury Report

As has been the case all season, the Mavericks enter this game with a lengthy injury report.

Anthony Davis (left hand ligament damage) is out and will be for at least another month or so. The bigger question is whether or not he'll still be a Maverick by the time he's healthy.

Kyrie Irving (left knee ACL surgery recovery) also remains out, and it seems like he may not be cleared until after the All-Star Break.

Dante Exum (right knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) are out for the year. D'Angelo Russell (illness, Jason Kidd hates him), Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain), and P.J. Washington (personal reasons) are also out.

For the Knicks, Josh Hart is questionable with right ankle soreness. He's missed a lot of time recently, even if he's played a few games in the last week.

