NBA Draft: Five Post-Bridges Trade Targets for the Brooklyn Nets
Nets' general manager Sean Marks pulled off the unthinkable. During the late hours of June 25, Brooklyn dealt Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a return that included four New York first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), a protected first rounder from Milwaukee in 2025, a 2028 first round pick swap and a 2025 second-round pick. Quite the haul.
Additionally, Marks swung a trade with the Houston Rockets to re-acquire Brooklyn's own first rounders in 2025 and 2026, paving the way for a full-fledged rebuild. Now armed with 16 first-round picks over the next seven years, including four in next year's draft alone, the Nets may be able to creep back into this year's draft.
Let's evaluate five players worth targeting during today's first round to kick off a new era of rebuilding in Brooklyn:
Nikola Topić
Once considered a lock to go within the top seven of this year's draft, Topić could end up being the steal of the first round. Since being diagnosed with a partially-torn ACL, the 18-year-old has been mocked all over the place. Some still have him within the lottery, while others believe the injury will scare opposing general managers away.
If he falls past the No. 11 pick, the Nets absolutely should strike. The franchise is now in no position to compete next year anyway, and allowing Topić to rehab for a full season in Brooklyn before his rookie campaign would be extremely valuable. Due to this year's draft class being viewed as poor, it likely wouldn't take more than two of the Nets' 16 first rounders to get a deal done. The 18-year-old possesses elite floor general ability and has the potential to become the next great Serbian NBA star.
Bub Carrington
Much like Topić post-injury, Carrington has been projected to land anywhere between 12 and 26 in recent mocks. The Pitt star's situation is different from Topić's, as Brooklyn would have to give up far less for his services. Once the draft approaches the 18-20 range, if Carrington is still on the board, Marks needs to start dialing the phones.
With Cam Thomas likely taking on a larger role with Bridges departed, securing his backcourt mate could be the first move made in the early stages of the rebuild. Carrington is a do-it-all guard that the Nets could snag while moving off of either Dorian Finney-Smith or newly acquired Bojan Bogdanovic.
DaRon Holmes II
Holmes, like Carrington, does not have a designated range in this year's draft. He could end up being a lottery pick just as much as he could still be available in the mid-20s. The Nets will just have to wait and analyze the board as the picks come. Securing Holmes anywhere from pick 16 on would be a dream scenario for Brooklyn, as the Dayton star is one of the most underrated prospects in this class.
Taking Holmes would allow the Nets to let Nic Claxton walk, and could even be a perfect pairing in the front court should they re-sign the big man. The 21-year-old is a major pick-and-roll threat due to his freakish athleticism, and could develop into a franchise cornerstone for an uber-cheap price.
Rob Dillingham
Imagine a backcourt of Dillingham and Thomas. While the defense would be somewhat lackluster, the two could easily combine for 60 on any given night. The 19-year-old was college basketball's most electrifying scorer last season, and will likely hear his name called within the lottery tonight. It's unlikely that Dillingham makes it past the 10th pick, which would force Brooklyn to give up significantly more than the previous three prospects.
But, boy would it be worth it. The tandem of Dillingham and Thomas could improve their defensive ability together, and give Nets fans something to tune in for amid the likely loss-filled tank job the organization is about to embark on.
Devin Carter
Carter, like Dillingham, is not making it out of the lottery. He too is a guy that if Brooklyn fell in love with, they'd simply have to go get. Last year's Big East Player of the Year is a lock to go within the top-14 picks, but thanks to Marks' late-night dealings the Nets have the ability to grab him. Carter is far less of a creator than Dillingham is, but next to Thomas, he could operate more as a catch-and-shoot and driving threat.
The 22-year-old finished over 60% of his drives last season at Providence while hitting 40% of his shots from beyond the arc. The cost to draft Carter would likely start at two first-rounders, but a small piece of Brooklyn's massive haul would be worth sacrificing to ensure he continues to wear black and white into his professional career.
