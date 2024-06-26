Brooklyn Nets to Enter Likely Rebuild Following Trade with Knicks, Rockets
The Brooklyn Nets finally and officially offloaded their top player late Tuesday, trading wing Mikal Bridges to the crosstown rival New York Knicks in exchange for a swath of future draft picks.
Bridges — fresh off one of his best seasons, averaging nearly 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists — is sure to assist the Knicks' hopeful title run next season.
His trading is a likely signal that Brooklyn will be moving away from its win-now mindset, which was widely speculated with the addition of head coach Jordi Fernandez. Brooklyn also made a deal with Houston to return the teams future firsts, a massive domino that could push towards a youth-movement. The team sent its future Suns' selections in return for their own picks.
With the Cavaliers likely to retain Donovan Mitchell's talents, the Nets might've finally decided to go for a rebuild, off-loading their best win now asset for draft selectsions. Those assets include four unprotected first round picks, a protected first via the Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second rounder in addition to Bojan Bogdanovic.
The team will continue to have cap space necessary to sign players in the off-season, but will likely look to position itself to add young up-and-coming talent rather than win-now stars and rotational pieces.
That likely begins with the 2024 NBA Draft, where the Nets don't currently own a pick, but could soon with its new bundle of assets.
It likely won't be hard to trade into this year's draft, as it doesn't have a sparkling reputation as one of the best in the last few years.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.