Report: Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Dealing with a 'MCL Little Sprain'

Michael Porter Jr. has looked the best he's ever had this season in an expanded role with the Brooklyn Nets, as there's a legitimate case to be made that he deserves a spot in the All-Star Game.

However, he's been dealing with an "MCL little sprain" since Jan. 7, according to YES Network's Meghan Triplett.

During #Nets shootaround this morning, Michael Porter Jr. said he’s been dealing with a “MCL little sprain” that happened vs Orlando on Jan 7.



He said his knee has been sore so he hasn’t been as explosive on movements to get himself open but it’s now feeling better and healing. — Meghan Triplett (@Meghan_Triplett) January 21, 2026

Porter's shooting numbers haven't looked as sharp since then, and now there's a clear reason why, as he's averaging 23 points per game on 43.3% shooting in five games since Brooklyn's crushing overtime loss to Orlando.

For a player who relies heavily on off-ball movement, playing with a beat-up knee can certainly hinder their ability to get open and beat their defender to their spot.

However, it's encouraging to see Porter saying he's feeling better now and is healing, though his history with back injuries is also something to monitor moving forward.

With about two weeks to go before the trade deadline, Porter's future in Brooklyn is unknown, at best.

There are certainly some within the Nets' fan base who would like to see Porter moved for future assets, largely in the name of first-round draft picks, to effectively add to the haul they got from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade three years ago.

Cameron Johnson came over to the Nets as part of the Durant trade, and after two seasons and change in Brooklyn, the Nets sent the North Carolina product to the Denver Nuggets to acquire Porter and a 2032 first-round pick.

At the time, Porter arrived as damaged goods after a poor showing in the playoffs. However, he's quickly rebuilt the narrative around himself to the point where some Nets fans would love to see him team up with a superstar in Brooklyn at some point in the future.

The 27-year-old's current inability to play back-to-back games and history with back issues could give other Nets fans some pause, but when he's on the court, there's no doubt his elite shotmaking could pair well with whichever superstar eventually comes to the borough.

For now, it's incredibly encouraging that Porter's knee is in a good spot, but if he stays in Brooklyn past the trade deadline, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Nets keep him out of the lineup more times than not to preserve his body and keep him fresh for when they hope to compete next season.