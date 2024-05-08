Ben Simmons Makes Flashy Appearance at the Met Gala
This past Monday was the annual Met Gala, an event where many renowned public figures gather to celebrate. The Met Gala has always been the occasion where the attendees have showcased some of their best fashion. In 2024, the event served as a fundraiser the New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art and the theme for the guests was the "Garden of Time."
Admittedly so, those who were at the this year's Met Gala could not have prepared for Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons. Rather than just simply fulfilling the assigned theme, he completely stomped all over it. Of course, with the help of a key accessory though: a clock briefcase.
Simmons went for the Thom Brown look for the event. For the theme's garden portion, his overcoat has a vine growing from the bottom hem with a flower blooming at the top, and it has a tartan design that looks like it spilled over the shoulders.
The Nets have been in the offseason since their 2023-24 campaign came to an end in late April. Now, Simmons will pivot to getting his body right for the upcoming season as he enters a contract year. The talent is still there for Simmons, but its all about staying healthy. In the meantime, he's enjoying his offseason at events like the Met Gala.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.