Ben Simmons Expected to be '100 Percent' for Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons has been working to get back on the court after undergoing season-ending back surgery in the middle of the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-10 Australian has been going through rehab in Miami this offseason, according to his agent, Bernard Lee, and the New York Post.
“Because there have been so many starts and stops previously I’ll simply say he’s in a great place and the expectation is he’s able to start the season 100 percent of himself ready to go," said Lee.
The NBA is no stranger to the Ben Simmons offseason hype, as just under two months ago, media surfaced of Simmons working out, but no one was easily convinced that this would result in a career renaissance.
Nevertheless, the expectation to be '100 percent' is a great sign for the Nets, who desperately need a two-way playmaker for their young core. Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 15 games for Brooklyn this past season, and although they aren't eye-popping numbers, they demonstrate his effectiveness outside of the scoring department.
One thing is for certain, and that is if Simmons can't get healthy before the season starts, his $40.3 million salary for the 2024-25 season will be a gargantuan overpay and a waste of cap space.
Regardless, Brooklyn will be looking to reposition itself for upcoming drafts in the next few seasons.
