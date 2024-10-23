Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report
Heading into tonight's regular-season opener, both the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks are already fairly banged up. Brooklyn bolsters its frontcourt with the clearance of Nic Claxton, but will still be shorthanded for the matchup at the Wells Fargo Center.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Trendon Watford (hamstring), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot)
Hawks Injuries:
OUT: Kobe Bufkin (shoulder)
QUESTIONABLE: Clint Capela (ankle)
Brooklyn's injuries largely hinder their depth, specifically Sharpe's. Nets fans were already given a glimpse in the preseason of what the on-court product looks like sans a true center, and it wasn't pretty. While both performed admirably, neither Ben Simmons nor Noah Clowney are prototypical fives. Sharpe is expected back sometime in November.
The loss of Watford and Bogdanovic is slightly easier to digest, as the forward spot is Brooklyn's deepest position. Expect the likes of Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson to get plenty of run, especially following the duo's impressive preseason showing. Watford has a short timetable, but Bogdanovic's status remains a wildcard as the regular season gets underway.
Should Atlanta be missing Capela come tip-off, a matchup against Onyeka Okongwu awaits Nic Claxton. The former lottery pick has carved out a solid role with the Hawks, but that's a matchup head coach Jordi Fernandez should attempt to exploit. If Claxton can get on roll inside early, space on the wings should open up for Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson to get great looks from beyond the arc.
The season opener is slated for tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, GA.
