Brooklyn Nets Have Best Odds in NBA For Unique Prop
The Brooklyn Nets are gearing toward a new era. That is no secret at this point. They traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks this offseason and are going to continue trading win-now talents in favor of young players with solid NBA potential and draft assets.
Stripping the roster and acquiring young talents while building a strong collection of draft capital means nothing without solid talent evaluation and drafting, however. Also, sprinkle in a little bit of draft lottery luck, though Brooklyn will control only what they can control.
With the NBA season tipping off in roughly 24 hours, the return of a new season is here. With the Nets bringing in a new era, they don't have many expectations for the new season. Their over/under season win total is placed at 18.5, according to ESPN BET.
The 2024-25 NBA Draft is loaded, meaning this is quite the season to be bad and earn an incredible draft pick through the lottery. With the Nets owning the rights to their first-round pick, a poor finish on the season could help them land a franchise-altering talent.
According to ESPN BET, the Nets have the best odds at +165 to have the worst record in the entire league. They're followed by the Washington Wizards (+250), Portland Trail Blazers (+325), Detroit Pistons (+900) and Chicago Bulls (+1800).
With talents like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and more, the Nets are going to want to cash in on the upcoming draft lottery by giving themselves the best chance possible at landing a franchise player.
The Nets are newcomers to the rebuilding scene, whereas the Trail Blazers, Wizards and Pistons have been at it for longer. Still, the Nets still have some win-now veterans on their roster they'll need to offload during the season.
