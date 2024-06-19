Realistic Scenarios for Nets' Ben Simmons in 2024-25
Ben Simmons' tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has been underwhelming, to say the least. the 6-foot-10 point forward averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in just 15 games before suffering a major injury again, shortening his season by a wide margin.
The 28-year-old has one year left on his $177 million contract, where he will make $40.3 million next season. It's safe to say that given his age, performance, availability, and contract, Simmons is one of, if not the most untradeable player in the NBA right now.
However, this new low could be a turning point for the former No. 1 pick. Simmons is expected to return to the court fully healthy for the 2024-25 season, in a Jordi Fernandez offense emphasizing unselfishness and a quick pace, Simmons' bread and butter. There are plenty of realistic scenarios for how Simmons' upcoming season will go.
Simmons Plays Majority of Season with Pedestrian Stats
This is the most likely scenario for Simmons. Having not played since Feb. 26, he will look to have fully recovered from a pinched nerve in his lower back. Likely to receive limited minutes depending on how the Nets handle this offseason, it's probable for him to get around 25-27 minutes per night, which would result in similar numbers to last season.
Simmons Plays Majority of Season with Resurgence
This is the dream of Nets fans, and one that many basketball fans are pulling for. When Simmons was at his peak, he had just entered the NBA, averaging 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. If Fernandez's system works in Simmons' favor, he should receive good minutes, which could warrant a career renaissance.
We know the 3-point shot won't improve, but if the Nets have a high pace, and capture a younger, more explosive offense, the Australian could thrive as the starting point guard if the Nets don't already have one going into the 2024-25 campaign.
Brooklyn Benches/Releases Simmons
With the way his tenure has been in Brooklyn since 2022, this could be a last-resort decision that could benefit both sides. It's highly unlikely Simmons will be traded, meaning either way, the Nets have to eat the last year of his contract. If the organization doesn't see a situation in which Simmons could play and win them games, sliding him down the end of the bench is a potential decision, but they can also release him to save an extra roster spot.
Injuries Continue to Derail Simmons' Career
This is something no one wants to see. Simmons was so promising heading into year four with Philly, but a dip in stats, a team dispute, and injuries didn't see him play at all in the 2021-22 season, with just 57 games played over the past two campaigns. The recurring injuries are something the Nets need to be prepared for. Hopefully, this is a comeback season for Simmons, but we can only believe it until we see it.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.