Nets Could Trade For $107 Million Forward
The Brooklyn Nets could be in line to make a massive trade this offseason, and they could bring someone back to the Big Apple.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggests that the Nets could trade for Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett this offseason.
"The Nets may be the toughest to gauge, but they have the most financial flexibility this summer. Brooklyn could shop for free agents, use its spending power to acquire talent in trade or choose to take on unwanted contracts for draft and youthful considerations," Pincus writes.
"Several teams are expected to pursue Johnson this summer. It's unclear whether Brooklyn will keep Claxton or shop him. Brooklyn needs talent, so identifying a specific target may be a fool's errand. The Toronto Raptors may need to get out of Barrett's contract after investing in Brandon Ingram; perhaps that's a worthy stab in the dark for the Nets."
Barrett fulfills a need for the Nets and the Raptors could look to move him, making Brooklyn a logical landing spot for the former Knicks forward.
Barrett was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke and is averaging 21.5 points per game in his first full season with his hometown Raptors.
The Nets are back in action tonight as they host the Atlanta Hawks.
