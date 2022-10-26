Ben Simmons Blasts His Own Performance: 'I Was Playing Like Sh-t'

Ben Simmons is one of the most unique players in the NBA. A multi-time All-Star, Simmons seemingly plays out of position for his size and skillset, yet somehow his best attribute is suited perfectly for the position he plays. Listed as a point guard, Simmons is an incredible playmaker; however, without any outside shot, some believe he is best suited as a point-forward, or even a playmaker center.

Regardless of how one prefers to label Ben Simmons, the unique nature of his game makes him an exciting fit for the Brooklyn Nets, but also one that will take time to truly work well. Rather than chalking his poor play this season entirely up to inexperience with this group, Simmons was clear that he has not played well in multiple games so far.

"There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night for me. I've had a couple of games I was playing like sh-t," Simmons said.

Struggling to stay on the court due to foul trouble, Simmons has not gotten any kind of rhythm so far with the Nets. Having traded James Harden for him, Brooklyn needs Simmons to give them more than what he has so far. While he is an entirely different player than Harden, the team needs him to excel in the areas he usually thrives in. If he does, the fit should be great alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving; however, according to Simmons, there have been multiple times this year where that has not happened.

