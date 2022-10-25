Skip to main content
Ja Morant Reveals How He Baited Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant outsmarted Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons
So far during his first few games with the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons has not performed at the level he or the team hoped he would. While both sides understand it will be a process before Simmons is entirely comfortable on the floor, he has not looked sharp at all, with his fouling being one of the primary issues.

Fouling out again on Monday night, Simmons picked up his sixth foul on a play that Memphis Grizzles star Ja Morant said was calculated on his part. Recalling a play from his rookie year, Morant detailed a sequence where Simmons picked his pocket while he was distracted by a play call.

The play being referenced occurred while Morant was looking at his coach for a play call, so pretending to do that again, Morant knew Simmons would get over-aggressive and go for the steal. When that happened, Morant was able to draw the sixth and disqualifying foul on Simmons, just as he had planned.

While the foul call was questionable, it worked exactly as Morant planned it would. It was a savvy play by the young guard, and even though it was a questionable call, Simmons has to understand the situation better, and not put himself in a position to foul out again. Knowing he would go for the steal, Morant made it an early night for the Brooklyn Nets guard.

