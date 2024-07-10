Nets' Noah Clowney 'Excited' for Nic Claxton Pairing
Noah Clowney didn't spend too much time in his rookie season sharing the court with his Brooklyn Nets teammate Nic Claxton.
Clowney, who turns 20 this week, started just three times next to Claxton in the starting lineup at the end of the season, but the second-year pro out of Alabama hopes to build off of that in the upcoming season.
"That's great. We want Clax back," Clowney said h/t ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. "I think us on the court together, we've shown that we can do a little bit, and we have room to improve and be really good together. So I was excited to see him sign."
The Nets committed to Claxton this offseason, signing him to a four-year, $100 million contract. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, Claxton becomes the Nets' most important player, and after not selecting any rookies in the draft this summer, Clowney remains one of Brooklyn's top prospects.
Nets coach Jordi Fernandez will work his rotations in his own way, but it may behoove him to pair Clowney and Claxton together. The upcoming season will be more about finding out who could potentially be on the next great Nets team. Claxton is the favorite out of anyone on the roster to be part of that, so Brooklyn needs to see how Clowney pairs up with him.
