Nets' Claxton on Fourth Quarter Ejection: 'I Can’t Get Kicked out of Games'
In a tightly contested season-opening matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton let his emotions get the best of him down the stretch.
Early in the fourth quarter, Claxton took a swipe at Dyson Daniels on a fast break, resulting in a flagrant two and ejection for Brooklyn's $100 million big man.
He reflected on the over-aggressiveness postgame to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
“I gave up an and-one a couple possessions earlier and it was just a little bit too much on the flagrant,” Claxton said. "I can’t get kicked out of games. Whatever I do, I can’t get kicked out of games. I need to be there for my team. And I know I was on a restriction, but I still need to be there for my team."
“Maybe I need to talk to a therapist or something,” he joked.
If the preseason and opening matchup with Atlanta was any indicator, the Nets need Claxton on the court. While Day'Ron Sharpe continues to nurse his left hamstring injury, Brooklyn doesn't have enough depth at the five spot to make up for he absence of both its centers.
Onyeka Okowngu's career night signified this en route to a 28-8 performance, and most of those points came without Claxton on the floor. Noah Clowney isn't a traditional center, and Ben Simmons' early foul trouble restricted his ability to be physical with the Hawks' bigs.
As Claxton continues to ramp up to speed, a matchup against Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic looms on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EST.
