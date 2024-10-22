Nets' Nic Claxton Expected Back in Season-Opener
After an up-and-down preseason showing, the Brooklyn Nets have reinforcements on the way.
Per C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News, Nic Claxton is expected to debut under new head coach Jordi Fernandez in Brooklyn's season-opener against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
The 25-year-old big man had been held out of every preseason contest nursing a hamstring injury that the franchise insisted was not serious.
Standing as the Nets' longest-tenured player following the departure of Mikal Bridges, Claxton has been thrust into a new leadership role after signing a four-year $97 million extension this past summer.
“I had a lot of really good vets since I’ve been in the league, and I’ve been able to soak up a lot of knowledge from a lot of different players [and] coaches,” Claxton said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “DeAndre Jordan, Blake [Griffin], KD [Kevin Durant], Kyrie [Irving], James [Harden], Caris [LeVert], It’s so many dudes and I’m a sponge. I’m always just listening, and I remember things."
Contrarily to those players who allow themselves to become complacent once they're handed a shiny new contract, Brooklyn's starting center told Lewis he feels a "weight has been lifted" from his shoulders.
Coming off a 2023-24 campaign that saw Claxton nearly tally a double-double every night, the 6-foot-11 center is itching to get back on the court.
“I’m excited to see what it looks like," he said. "It’s a new system, so I’m also going to be learning a lot, but I’m ready.”
Brooklyn's regular season kicks off tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. EST.
