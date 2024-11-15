Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back from their largest blowout loss of the season at the hands of the Boston Celtics in a much-anticipated meeting with Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks. Brooklyn is expected to receive a boost from Ben Simmons, who is available for Brooklyn's first NBA Cup game of the 2024-25 campaign.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 10.6-point underdogs to the Knicks, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Preserve a big lead. If the Nets jump out to a huge advantage, as they have done many times this season, Jordi Fernandez's squad must maintain it. Second-half falters have led to Brooklyn's sub-.500 record, and had it possessed the ability to close out contests against the NBA's top competition, the Nets could be a top team in the Eastern Conference.
2. Contain KAT. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York's four-time All-Star big man, has been the Knicks' best player early in the year. Through 11 games, he's tied his career high in points per game while shooting a scorching 50.8 percent from beyond the arc. Interior defense has been an issue for Brooklyn, but Towns possesses a unique ability to win anywhere on the floor. If the Nets aren't careful, a repeat of Nikola Jokic's Oct. 29 performance may be on the horizon.
3. Move the ball. With Simmons potentially back in the lineup, Brooklyn's offense should look completely different. Settling for catch-and-shoot opportunities early in possessions and isolation late in the shot clock has hindered the Nets in recent performances. With its best facilitator set to return, Brooklyn needs to run an efficient scoring attack if it hopes to upset the Knicks on the road.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (5-7) vs. New York Knicks (5-6)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Nov. 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets get the Knicks at the Garden again just two days later. The rematch is sandwiched between Brooklyn's first and second NBA Cup games, the latter being a home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 19.
