Can Dennis Schroder, Germany Continue Their Dominance on the International Stage?
Germany cleaned house at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, going a spotless 8-0 to win the country’s first ever World Cup.
Drawing Team USA in the semifinals was one of their best tests at the tournament for them to measure how well they could do versus the only team there with all NBA players. The Germans stepped up to the plate and showed they were more than ready for the Finals where they would face Serbia.
Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder was undoubtedly the best player at the World Cup, putting up 19.1 points per game, 6.1 assists per game and confidently rising to the occasion in Germany’s clutch games, something that never shows up on the stat sheet. Schroder evidently left the tournament with the MVP.
The German carried over his momentum from the World Cup into the 2023-24 NBA season where he would average 13.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Toronto Raptors, being one of the top ten players in the league leading in assists during the early stages of the season. Before the trade deadline, the Nets traded for Schroder and Thaddeous Young at the expense of Spencer Dinwiddie. For Brooklyn, the former Raptor would put up similar production, scoring 14.6 points per game and dishing out 6 assists per contest.
All of Germany’s NBA players are preparing for the Olympics after already being eliminated from playoff contention or after already being eliminated in the playoffs. They can now focus on sustaining their nation’s dominance in Paris.
Of course, these players are none other than the Orlando Magic’s Moritz Wagner and Franz Wagner and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Daniel Theis. You can count on Germany to be the team that upsets the number one ranked Team USA at the Olympics if they do faceoff again. If a Team USA defeat at the hands of Germany happens again at the Olympics, it could only be in the knockout stage, where America would have to say goodbye to their 16-year gold medal streak at the Olympics.
With Schroder at the wheel for Germany, you never know what could happen. Germany already made history last summer, it’s just a matter of doing it again this summer.
